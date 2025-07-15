Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Rock the Hill returns this weekend | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published July 15, 2025 at 11:08 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A crowd of people stand in front of a music stage.
Lauren Langford
/
Anchorage Concert Association
Attendees watch live music at the Anchorage Concert Association's Rock the Hill music festival at Hilltop Ski Area last year.

After the first Rock the Hill music festival sold out last year, the Anchorage Concert Association is expanding this year's event at Hilltop Ski Area with more of everything. The festival has grown to two days, with over a dozen diverse local bands, vendors, food trucks and free activities like yoga and a kid's strider bike race.

We're joined by ACA Communications Director, Mitchell Hansen, to discuss the lineup, preview a couple of tracks from featured acts and hear about what's new at the festival.

Event info:
Doors:
Friday, 7/18 @ 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, 7/19 @ 1:30 p.m.
Music:
Friday 7/18 6 - 10 p.m.
Saturday 7/19 2 - 10 p.m.

LINKS:
Rock the Hill
Tickets
Anchorage Concert Association

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes