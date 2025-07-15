Rock the Hill returns this weekend | State of Art

After the first Rock the Hill music festival sold out last year, the Anchorage Concert Association is expanding this year's event at Hilltop Ski Area with more of everything. The festival has grown to two days, with over a dozen diverse local bands, vendors, food trucks and free activities like yoga and a kid's strider bike race.

We're joined by ACA Communications Director, Mitchell Hansen, to discuss the lineup, preview a couple of tracks from featured acts and hear about what's new at the festival.

Event info:

Doors:

Friday, 7/18 @ 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 7/19 @ 1:30 p.m.

Music:

Friday 7/18 6 - 10 p.m.

Saturday 7/19 2 - 10 p.m.

LINKS:

Rock the Hill

Tickets

Anchorage Concert Association