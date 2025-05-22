Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
State of Art

Theater classes return to UAA | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published May 22, 2025 at 2:06 PM AKDT
The University of Alaska Anchorage is bringing back theater classes this fall after cutting the program in 2020.

In 2020, the University of Alaska Anchorage cut several academic programs due to the state’s fiscal crisis, including the theater degree. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and theater companies had to find new ways to hold on. Now local theater companies are struggling to staff productions due to a limited pool of talent, but, coming this fall, UAA will be offering several theater courses including technical and acting classes.

Midnight Sun Theater artistic director David Block has a long history with the UAA theater program, Anchorage theater and he helped to bring back these classes. Block tells us about what classes are being offered and the importance of having these skilled roles available to the local theater community.

