Murderous machinations manifest in Cyrano's theater production | State of Art

"Dial M for Murder" is a classic crime thriller based in the 1950s about a murder plot gone awry and the resulting investigation. Outside of the theater, the play was made famous with Alfred Hitchcock's film adaptation starring Grace Kelly.

Cyrano's Theater Company opened their run of the play on May 9 and it runs through June 1. For this production, Cyrano's is using an updated adaptation by Jeffery Hatcher from Frederick Knott's original script. While the audience might know who the murderer is early on, the enjoyment and drama doesn't come from solving the mystery, but watching the characters make their own discoveries.

On this episode, we're joined by director Gregg W. Brevoort and actor Connie Burns to find out more about the classic play and what it has in store for the audience.

LINKS:

Cyrano's Theater Company

TICKETS

