Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Murderous machinations manifest in Cyrano's theater production | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:21 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
People in 50s clothing pose on a theater stage set.
Cyrano's Theater Company
Cyrano's Theater Company's "Dial M for Murder" runs through June 1.

"Dial M for Murder" is a classic crime thriller based in the 1950s about a murder plot gone awry and the resulting investigation. Outside of the theater, the play was made famous with Alfred Hitchcock's film adaptation starring Grace Kelly.

Cyrano's Theater Company opened their run of the play on May 9 and it runs through June 1. For this production, Cyrano's is using an updated adaptation by Jeffery Hatcher from Frederick Knott's original script. While the audience might know who the murderer is early on, the enjoyment and drama doesn't come from solving the mystery, but watching the characters make their own discoveries.

On this episode, we're joined by director Gregg W. Brevoort and actor Connie Burns to find out more about the classic play and what it has in store for the audience.

LINKS:
Cyrano's Theater Company
TICKETS

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes