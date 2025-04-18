Anchorage rappers Brother Buffalo discuss Hip Hop Orchestra Experience | State of Art

This Saturday is the Hip Hop Orchestra Experience in the Discovery Theater. The show promises to combine hip hop with classical music displaying how compositions from Bach or Mozart can find new energy when reimagined.

The Anchorage Concert Association presentation features Alaska Youth Orchestra members and alumni backing up MC Unity Lewis, Yung Phil and Anchorage's Brother Buffalo.

Brother Buffalo is a hip hop duo comprised of brothers Jake and Garrett Swenson. They use their music to connect themselves and others to their Eyak heritage and maintain connections to their people by hosting workshops for youth to help revitalize their language.

On this episode of State of Art, Jake and Garrett discuss what it was like to work in a brand new way, keeping culture alive and creating their own blend of coffee.

LINKS:

Brother Buffalo website

Hip Hop Orchestra Experience Anchorage