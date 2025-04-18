Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Anchorage rappers Brother Buffalo discuss Hip Hop Orchestra Experience | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published April 18, 2025 at 2:51 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Brothers Garrett and Jake Swenson make up Anchorage hip hop duo Brother Buffalo.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Brothers Garrett and Jake Swenson make up Anchorage hip hop duo Brother Buffalo.

This Saturday is the Hip Hop Orchestra Experience in the Discovery Theater. The show promises to combine hip hop with classical music displaying how compositions from Bach or Mozart can find new energy when reimagined.

The Anchorage Concert Association presentation features Alaska Youth Orchestra members and alumni backing up MC Unity Lewis, Yung Phil and Anchorage's Brother Buffalo.

Brother Buffalo is a hip hop duo comprised of brothers Jake and Garrett Swenson. They use their music to connect themselves and others to their Eyak heritage and maintain connections to their people by hosting workshops for youth to help revitalize their language.

On this episode of State of Art, Jake and Garrett discuss what it was like to work in a brand new way, keeping culture alive and creating their own blend of coffee.

LINKS:
Brother Buffalo website
Hip Hop Orchestra Experience Anchorage

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes