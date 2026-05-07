Family Business | Outdoor Explorer

Mike and Kelly Bender operated Lazy Otter Charters in Whittier, Alaska, for over 30 years. Decades ago, a random trip Mike took to Whittier on the Alaska Railroad led to him buying a boat and getting into the water taxi business. He then met Kelly and they slowly grew the business as Whittier became more accessible after a road was added to the Whittier tunnel in 2000. They added boats, a coffee shop, and a fudge store in Whittier all while raising their family. Recently they sold the business to sisters Michelle, Jen, and Tammy Lang, passing their legacy to a younger generation. On this Outdoor Explorer Mike and Kelly share their stories of starting and running a family owned business in a small town, including the rewards and challenges they experienced, and the changes they have seen in the sound. Jen and Michelle also talk about how they fell in love with Prince William Sound, started working for Mike and Kelly, came to purchase the business, and their vision for the future of Lazy Otter Charters. We also hear about the Prince William Natural History Symposium.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Mike and Kelly Bender

Michelle, Jen, and Tammy Lang

Charla Hughes

LINKS:

Lazy Otter Charters

Prince William Sound Natural History Symposium