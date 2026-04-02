Search and rescue in Alaska | Outdoor Explorer

Search and rescue in Alaska is complex and difficult. Even close to Anchorage, a city of around 289,000 people, search operations are challenged by steep mountains, thick brush, bears, avalanches, bad weather and cold rivers. Search and rescue organizations, both volunteer and professional, work together under the coordination of the State Troopers to conduct numerous missions every year.

In December of 2025 host Paul Twardock attended an event organized by the Anchorage Nordic Ski patrol featuring a panel discussion on search and rescue in Alaska. The panelists were Amanda Del Frate with Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs (ASARD), Amy Holman with Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol (ANSP), Jonathan Bryan with Alaska Mountain Rescue Group (AMRG) and Manch Garhart with Alaska Incident Management Team (AIMT). The event was moderated by Abby Elbow and Esther Kennedy, both with the Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol.

Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs helps train and deploy dog teams to help search for missing and lost people. The Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol are volunteers that help with emergency care and rescue services in the backcountry and events like the Tour of Anchorage ski race. Alaska Mountain Rescue Group also consists of volunteers and their mission includes ground searches, wilderness first aid, incident management, and technical rescues. The Alaska Incident Management Team's volunteers coordinate complex search and rescue incidents statewide.

The panel discussion was held at the BP Energy session in Anchorage with an audience.

HOST: Paul Twardock

PANNELSITS:

Amanda Del Frate, Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs

Amy Holman, Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol

Jonathan Bryan, Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

Manch Garhart, Alaska Incident Management Team

LINKS:

Alaska Search and Rescue Association

Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs

Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol

State Troopers Search and Rescue website

Alaska Incident Management Team for Search and Rescue

Acronyms and Abbreviations:

WFR: Wilderness First Responder

OEC: Outdoor Emergency Care

NSP: National Ski Patrol

AMRG: Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

BLS: Basic Life Support

ALS: Advanced Life Support

"Avi:" Short for Avalanche

