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Search and rescue in Alaska | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:20 PM AKDT
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Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

Search and rescue in Alaska is complex and difficult. Even close to Anchorage, a city of around 289,000 people, search operations are challenged by steep mountains, thick brush, bears, avalanches, bad weather and cold rivers. Search and rescue organizations, both volunteer and professional, work together under the coordination of the State Troopers to conduct numerous missions every year.

In December of 2025 host Paul Twardock attended an event organized by the Anchorage Nordic Ski patrol featuring a panel discussion on search and rescue in Alaska. The panelists were Amanda Del Frate with Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs (ASARD), Amy Holman with Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol (ANSP), Jonathan Bryan with Alaska Mountain Rescue Group (AMRG) and Manch Garhart with Alaska Incident Management Team (AIMT). The event was moderated by Abby Elbow and Esther Kennedy, both with the Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol.

Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs helps train and deploy dog teams to help search for missing and lost people. The Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol are volunteers that help with emergency care and rescue services in the backcountry and events like the Tour of Anchorage ski race. Alaska Mountain Rescue Group also consists of volunteers and their mission includes ground searches, wilderness first aid, incident management, and technical rescues. The Alaska Incident Management Team's volunteers coordinate complex search and rescue incidents statewide.

The panel discussion was held at the BP Energy session in Anchorage with an audience.

HOST: Paul Twardock

PANNELSITS:
Amanda Del Frate, Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs
Amy Holman, Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol
Jonathan Bryan, Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
Manch Garhart, Alaska Incident Management Team

LINKS:
Alaska Search and Rescue Association
Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
Alaska Search and Rescue Dogs
Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol
State Troopers Search and Rescue website
Alaska Incident Management Team for Search and Rescue

Acronyms and Abbreviations:
WFR: Wilderness First Responder
OEC: Outdoor Emergency Care
NSP: National Ski Patrol
AMRG: Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
BLS: Basic Life Support
ALS: Advanced Life Support
"Avi:" Short for Avalanche

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
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