David Hart: An Alaska Mountaineer | Outdoor Explorer

David Hart is one of many Alaskans with impressive mountaineering resumes that few people know about.

Dave's early formative years were spent in his back yard of the Chugach Mountains. He left the state and discovered rock climbing, technical mountaineering and peak bagging in Colorado.

Dave eventually moved back to Alaska for his professional career, and a full life in the mountains. He has climbed over 1550 peaks worldwide including over 550 in Alaska. This includes the 13 highest peaks in Alaska and the 13 highest in Canada.

He joins host Paul Twardock to discuss his approach to mountaineering and related risks, what he looks for in a good climbing partner, the importance of groups such as the Alaska Mountaineering Club and his latest passion: peak bagging.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: David Hart, mountaineer

LINKS:

Mountaineering Club of Alaska

Mountaineering Club of Alaska peak bagging page

Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

Peakbagger.com

Peakbagger.com: David Hart