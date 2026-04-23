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David Hart: An Alaska Mountaineer | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published April 23, 2026 at 2:31 PM AKDT
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David Hart above Harriman Fjord in Prince William Sound.
David Hart
David Hart above Harriman Fjord in Prince William Sound.

David Hart is one of many Alaskans with impressive mountaineering resumes that few people know about.

Dave's early formative years were spent in his back yard of the Chugach Mountains. He left the state and discovered rock climbing, technical mountaineering and peak bagging in Colorado.

Dave eventually moved back to Alaska for his professional career, and a full life in the mountains. He has climbed over 1550 peaks worldwide including over 550 in Alaska. This includes the 13 highest peaks in Alaska and the 13 highest in Canada.

He joins host Paul Twardock to discuss his approach to mountaineering and related risks, what he looks for in a good climbing partner, the importance of groups such as the Alaska Mountaineering Club and his latest passion: peak bagging.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: David Hart, mountaineer

LINKS:
Mountaineering Club of Alaska
Mountaineering Club of Alaska peak bagging page
Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
Peakbagger.com
Peakbagger.com: David Hart

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
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