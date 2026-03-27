Hiking for healing and adventure | Outdoor Explorer

Eagle River residents and military veterans Justin and Wella Jay know what it’s like to spend weeks on a trail hiking and exploring together after tackling a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail, an adventure they shared on an episode of Outdoor Explorer in 2018.

But late last year, Justin headed out solo to take on his own solo long hike, tackling the Continental Divide Trail and learning a host of lessons about life, kindness and what you find along the journey.

In this episode, Justin and Wella join Outdoor Explorer again to share some of those insights in a moving conversation about the magic of the trail and supporting someone you love as they take on a big adventure.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:

Justin and Wella Jay

LINKS:

Warrior Expeditions

Jay's on the Trail YouTube channel

