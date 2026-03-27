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Hiking for healing and adventure | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:53 AM AKDT
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Eagle River resident and military veteran Justin Jay takes a selfie while hiking. He tackled the Continental Divide Trail late last year.
Justin Jay
Eagle River resident and military veteran Justin Jay takes a selfie while hiking. He tackled the Continental Divide Trail late last year.

Eagle River residents and military veterans Justin and Wella Jay know what it’s like to spend weeks on a trail hiking and exploring together after tackling a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail, an adventure they shared on an episode of Outdoor Explorer in 2018.

But late last year, Justin headed out solo to take on his own solo long hike, tackling the Continental Divide Trail and learning a host of lessons about life, kindness and what you find along the journey.

In this episode, Justin and Wella join Outdoor Explorer again to share some of those insights in a moving conversation about the magic of the trail and supporting someone you love as they take on a big adventure.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:
Justin and Wella Jay

LINKS:
Warrior Expeditions
Jay's on the Trail YouTube channel

Outdoor Explorer
Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
See stories by Amy Bushatz
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