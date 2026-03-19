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The Kenai River, Antarctica and beyond with Kelsey Kroon | Outdoor Explorer

By Martha Rosenstein
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:27 PM AKDT
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Courtesy of Kelsey Kroon

Alaska shapes you in particular ways. It teaches you to read weather, to know your exits, to pay attention to what's underneath the surface. For Kelsey Kroon, it also taught her to pick up the trash, follow the salmon, and find a story worth telling. On this Outdoor Explorer, we hear from wildlife filmmaker and artist, Kelsey Kroon, a 3rd generation Alaskan whose work has taken her from the Kenai River to Antarctica, the Marshall Islands, and beyond. We talk about her film, "Silver Rush," and what it's like to show Alaskan salmon stories to audiences who've never heard of subsistence fishing, and how trash collected from the Aleutians can become fine art. It's a conversation about attention, where we direct it, and what happens when someone points a camera at the things we've stopped noticing.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST: Kelsey Kroon, filmmaker

LINKS:
Alaska Wildlife Alliance fundraiser, March 30th
Kelsey's website

Outdoor Explorer
Martha Rosenstein
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She is a Family Nurse Practitioner with a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Washington in Seattle. She currently sees patients in Anchorage, Girdwood, and occasionally in smaller communities in rural Alaska.
See stories by Martha Rosenstein
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