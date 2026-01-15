Alaska Rock Gym: Past Present and Future | Outdoor Explorer

The Alaska Rock Gym was founded in 1995 by local climbers wanting a place to train, socialize and expand the sport. For 30 years and at two different locations, the business has provided a facility and programs that help introduce newbies to the sport, allow climbers to train, hold climbing and fitness classes and organize climbing competitions. Hear the general manager and original founders discuss the history of the gym, including the building of the original and current facilities, the programs and competitions they offer, the role of indoor climbing and where indoor climbing is heading.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Nicole Jolyn, general manager of Alaska Rock Gym

Siri Moss, former general manager, original founder of Alaska Rock Gym

Bruce Adams, builder, climber, original founder of Alaska Rock Gym

LINKS:

Alaska Rock Gym website

Alaska Rock Gym events

