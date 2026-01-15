Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoor Explorer Logo
Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Rock Gym: Past Present and Future | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:45 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Climbers use the bouldering area in the Alaska Rock Gym.
Paul Twardock
/
Alaska Public Media
Climbers use the bouldering area in the Alaska Rock Gym.

The Alaska Rock Gym was founded in 1995 by local climbers wanting a place to train, socialize and expand the sport. For 30 years and at two different locations, the business has provided a facility and programs that help introduce newbies to the sport, allow climbers to train, hold climbing and fitness classes and organize climbing competitions. Hear the general manager and original founders discuss the history of the gym, including the building of the original and current facilities, the programs and competitions they offer, the role of indoor climbing and where indoor climbing is heading.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Nicole Jolyn, general manager of Alaska Rock Gym
Siri Moss, former general manager, original founder of Alaska Rock Gym
Bruce Adams, builder, climber, original founder of Alaska Rock Gym

LINKS:
Alaska Rock Gym website
Alaska Rock Gym events

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
See stories by Paul Twardock
Latest Episodes