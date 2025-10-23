Stories from the trail | Outdoor Explorer

Can you imagine hiking the Cross Pass trail, all 24 miles of it, when you are over 80 years old? How about losing your beloved dog off the side of a mountain and then having a "Lassie" story? Or having a bear encounter while hiking with your family? This episode of Outdoor Explorer features these stories and more from Alaska Trails' "Trail Tales" event held in April, 2025 at the Anchorage Museum. Betty and Hans Arnette share their story of repeated attempts to complete the Crow Pass crossing starting when Betty was in her 70's. Pete Panarese tells about a bear encounter near Eagle River Visitor Center and what he learned. Kneely Taylor thought he had lost his dog off the North side of O'Malley Peak, and ended up being surprised, and finally Mike Bruce tells a story of an exciting run where he was caught between and moose and a bear.

HOST: Paul Twardock

LINKS:

Alaska Trails

Chugach State Park