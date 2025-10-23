Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoor Explorer Logo
Outdoor Explorer

Stories from the trail | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:31 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Hikers on Crow Pass Trail
Paul Twardock
Hikers ascend Crow Pass Trail.

Can you imagine hiking the Cross Pass trail, all 24 miles of it, when you are over 80 years old? How about losing your beloved dog off the side of a mountain and then having a "Lassie" story? Or having a bear encounter while hiking with your family? This episode of Outdoor Explorer features these stories and more from Alaska Trails' "Trail Tales" event held in April, 2025 at the Anchorage Museum. Betty and Hans Arnette share their story of repeated attempts to complete the Crow Pass crossing starting when Betty was in her 70's. Pete Panarese tells about a bear encounter near Eagle River Visitor Center and what he learned. Kneely Taylor thought he had lost his dog off the North side of O'Malley Peak, and ended up being surprised, and finally Mike Bruce tells a story of an exciting run where he was caught between and moose and a bear.

HOST: Paul Twardock

LINKS:
Alaska Trails
Chugach State Park

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
See stories by Paul Twardock
Latest Episodes