Outdoor gear design | Outdoor Explorer

Have you ever wanted to make your own outdoor gear? On this episode of Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock interviews two professional gear designers to help answers questions covering concept to finished product. Jaime Hirano is a textile artist teaching clothing design, fabrication and repair at the Anchorage Museum. John Peterka is the owner and operator of Sagebrush Dry, designing and making drybags and other outdoor gear in Kake, Alaska. Both have years of experience designing and producing outdoor gear. They share their knowledge and experience including suggestions for anyone thinking of starting their own gear design business.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Jaime Hirano, textile artists

John Peterka, owner, Sagebrush Dry

LINKS:

Sagebrush Dry

Anchorage Museum Seed Lab

Fashion Incubator

Seattle Fabrics

