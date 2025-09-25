Outdoor gear design | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
By Paul Twardock
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:11 PM AKDT
Have you ever wanted to make your own outdoor gear? On this episode of Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock interviews two professional gear designers to help answers questions covering concept to finished product. Jaime Hirano is a textile artist teaching clothing design, fabrication and repair at the Anchorage Museum. John Peterka is the owner and operator of Sagebrush Dry, designing and making drybags and other outdoor gear in Kake, Alaska. Both have years of experience designing and producing outdoor gear. They share their knowledge and experience including suggestions for anyone thinking of starting their own gear design business.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Jaime Hirano, textile artists
John Peterka, owner, Sagebrush Dry

LINKS:
Sagebrush Dry
Anchorage Museum Seed Lab
Fashion Incubator
Seattle Fabrics

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
