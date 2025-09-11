"No Place Like Nome" with author Michael Engelhard | Outdoor Explorer

On this episode we sit down with writer and wilderness guide Michael Engelhard, who brings the history of Nome alive with a rare mix of lived experience and cultural insight in his new book "No Place Like Nome." Hear about Nome as a crossroads of Indigenous history, gold-rush mayhem and Arctic survival — and Michael’s own adventures, from caribou hunts to months trekking across the Arctic, shape the way he tells these stories. It’s a journey through history, across landscapes and into the human spirit.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST: Michael Engelhard, author, adventurer, anthropologist

