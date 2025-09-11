Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
"No Place Like Nome" with author Michael Engelhard | Outdoor Explorer

By Martha Rosenstein
Published September 11, 2025 at 1:52 PM AKDT
Michael Engelhard's new book "No Place Like Nome" is a journey through history, across landscapes and into the human spirit.
Michael Engelhard's new book "No Place Like Nome" is a journey through history, across landscapes and into the human spirit.

On this episode we sit down with writer and wilderness guide Michael Engelhard, who brings the history of Nome alive with a rare mix of lived experience and cultural insight in his new book "No Place Like Nome." Hear about Nome as a crossroads of Indigenous history, gold-rush mayhem and Arctic survival — and Michael’s own adventures, from caribou hunts to months trekking across the Arctic, shape the way he tells these stories. It’s a journey through history, across landscapes and into the human spirit.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST: Michael Engelhard, author, adventurer, anthropologist

Martha Rosenstein
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She is a Family Nurse Practitioner with a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Washington in Seattle. She currently sees patients in Anchorage, Girdwood, and occasionally in smaller communities in rural Alaska.
