Stories from Alaska field biologists | Outdoor Explorer

Many federal workers are retiring or moving on from their jobs studying the natural world. This episode features two field biologists with years of experience studying birds in Alaska. They share their stories, what they studied and what they learned over 40 years of working in Prince William Sound, Denali, the Pribilof Islands and the Arctic Ocean.

Dr. Kathy Kuletz studied sea birds starting on Naked Island in Prince William Sound starting in the late 1970's and continued her work to become one of the world leading experts on the Auk, or Alcidea family of birds that include murrelets, pigeon guillemots and puffins.

Steve Matsuoka studied passerines, or song birds like warblers and thrushes in Denali and the Pribilofs.

Their stories and advice help inform and inspire the next generation of field scientists.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Dr. Kathy Kuletz, field biologist

Steve Matsuoka, field biologist

LINKS:

Audubon Alaska

Kathy Kuletz on Gulf Watch Alaska

Alaska Pacifc Seabird Group

Steve Matsuoka

Steve Matsuoka Research Publications