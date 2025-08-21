Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Explorer

Stories from Alaska field biologists | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published August 21, 2025 at 2:27 PM AKDT
A man scans the ocean for birds.
Paul Twardock
/
Alaska Public Media
Field biologist Steve Matsuoka looks for birds in Prince William Sound.

Many federal workers are retiring or moving on from their jobs studying the natural world. This episode features two field biologists with years of experience studying birds in Alaska. They share their stories, what they studied and what they learned over 40 years of working in Prince William Sound, Denali, the Pribilof Islands and the Arctic Ocean.

Dr. Kathy Kuletz studied sea birds starting on Naked Island in Prince William Sound starting in the late 1970's and continued her work to become one of the world leading experts on the Auk, or Alcidea family of birds that include murrelets, pigeon guillemots and puffins.

Steve Matsuoka studied passerines, or song birds like warblers and thrushes in Denali and the Pribilofs.

Their stories and advice help inform and inspire the next generation of field scientists.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Dr. Kathy Kuletz, field biologist
Steve Matsuoka, field biologist

LINKS:
Audubon Alaska
Kathy Kuletz on Gulf Watch Alaska
Alaska Pacifc Seabird Group
Steve Matsuoka
Steve Matsuoka Research Publications

Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
