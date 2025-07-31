A conversation with Alaska author Debbie S. Miller | Outdoor Explorer

Prolific author and longtime Alaskan Debbie Miller writes books that dive into nature and help both children and adult readers explore and understand the outdoors in the state. In this episode we hear about her adventures in writing about, visiting and living near the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, sharing that and many other outdoor experiences with others – including former President Jimmy Carter – ways the refuge has changed over time or stayed the same, and why she believes it's still vitally important to protect today.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Debbie S. Miller, author

LINKS:

Debbie Miller website

Facebook