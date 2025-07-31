Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Explorer

A conversation with Alaska author Debbie S. Miller | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:31 PM AKDT
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn sit outside of a tent next to author Debbie Miller.
1 of 4  — 250731_Debbie Miller Jimmy Carter_Debbie Miller
Debbie Miller sits with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter near Okpilak Lake in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in 1990.
Debbie Miller
A woman sits against a backpack next to a tent.
2 of 4  — 250731_Author Debbie Miller Okpilak River_Courtesy
Debbie Miller sits on the coastal plain along Okpilak River in 1976 during her first long hike over the Brooks Range, and down the East Fork of Chandalar River. "This area is smack dab where acres could be leased to oil companies. -- still wild and free now after 40 years of fighting to protect it.," Debbie says.
Debbie Miller
A woman carries a baby in a backpack in front of a lake and mountain.
3 of 4  — 250731_Debbie Miller Grandson_Debbie Miller
Debbie Miller hikes with her grandson.
Debbie Miller
Two people sit at a table for a book signing.
4 of 4  — 250731_Debbie Miller and Jon Van Zyle_Debbie Miller
Debbie Miller and Jon Van Zyle at a 2024 book signing in Sitka at Gallery by the Sea for Glaciers Are Alive.
Debbie Miller

Prolific author and longtime Alaskan Debbie Miller writes books that dive into nature and help both children and adult readers explore and understand the outdoors in the state. In this episode we hear about her adventures in writing about, visiting and living near the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, sharing that and many other outdoor experiences with others – including former President Jimmy Carter – ways the refuge has changed over time or stayed the same, and why she believes it's still vitally important to protect today.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Debbie S. Miller, author

LINKS:
Debbie Miller website
Facebook

Outdoor Explorer
Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
