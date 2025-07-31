A conversation with Alaska author Debbie S. Miller | Outdoor Explorer
1 of 4 — 250731_Debbie Miller Jimmy Carter_Debbie Miller
Debbie Miller sits with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter near Okpilak Lake in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in 1990.
2 of 4 — 250731_Author Debbie Miller Okpilak River_Courtesy
Debbie Miller sits on the coastal plain along Okpilak River in 1976 during her first long hike over the Brooks Range, and down the East Fork of Chandalar River. "This area is smack dab where acres could be leased to oil companies. -- still wild and free now after 40 years of fighting to protect it.," Debbie says.
3 of 4 — 250731_Debbie Miller Grandson_Debbie Miller
Debbie Miller hikes with her grandson.
4 of 4 — 250731_Debbie Miller and Jon Van Zyle_Debbie Miller
Debbie Miller and Jon Van Zyle at a 2024 book signing in Sitka at Gallery by the Sea for Glaciers Are Alive.
Prolific author and longtime Alaskan Debbie Miller writes books that dive into nature and help both children and adult readers explore and understand the outdoors in the state. In this episode we hear about her adventures in writing about, visiting and living near the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, sharing that and many other outdoor experiences with others – including former President Jimmy Carter – ways the refuge has changed over time or stayed the same, and why she believes it's still vitally important to protect today.
HOST: Amy Bushatz
GUEST: Debbie S. Miller, author