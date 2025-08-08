Experiencing Alaska with families | Outdoor Explorer

Ready to get outside as a family and explore everything Alaska has to offer? If you’re new to the state, have very young kids or are trying to get your family outside together for the first time, the idea might be daunting. On this episode of Outdoor Explorer, we learn from families outside expert and author Erin Kirkland, then head up to the Alaska State Parks Families to Parks day at Independence Mine State Historical Park in Hatcher Pass outside Palmer to learn more and talk to a few families who are getting out there.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:

Erin Kirkland

Megan and Ryan Ingram

Wendy Sailors

Amanda and Piper Manville

Megan Militello

LINKS:

Erin Kirkland Instagram

Erin Kirkland: Lonely Planet

Alaska Department of Natural Resources: 2025 Families to the Parks

Independence Mine State Historical Park