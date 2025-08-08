Experiencing Alaska with families | Outdoor Explorer
Ready to get outside as a family and explore everything Alaska has to offer? If you’re new to the state, have very young kids or are trying to get your family outside together for the first time, the idea might be daunting. On this episode of Outdoor Explorer, we learn from families outside expert and author Erin Kirkland, then head up to the Alaska State Parks Families to Parks day at Independence Mine State Historical Park in Hatcher Pass outside Palmer to learn more and talk to a few families who are getting out there.
HOST: Amy Bushatz
GUESTS:
Erin Kirkland
Megan and Ryan Ingram
Wendy Sailors
Amanda and Piper Manville
Megan Militello
LINKS:
Erin Kirkland Instagram
Erin Kirkland: Lonely Planet
Alaska Department of Natural Resources: 2025 Families to the Parks
Independence Mine State Historical Park