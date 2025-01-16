Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Getting to know the Eagle River Nature Center | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published January 16, 2025 at 11:50 AM AKST
The Eagle River Nature Center opened in 1996 and has served as a gateway to Chugach State Park ever since. Located at the end of Eagle River Road the Center is a log building with a long history including being a bar and a state park visitor center. When the State of Alaska started cutting budgets in the late 80s and early 90s, a dedicated group of volunteers formed a nonprofit to lease the building and turn it into a nature center. The Center offers a warm place to learn about the area and start numerous hikes, including the Crow Pass Trail. They also offer a bevy of natural history and outdoor skill programs for all ages, and have yurts and cabins to rent. On this Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock visits the Center and talks to staff and volunteers about the history, facilities, trails and programs.

