The mind-body connection | Line One

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to remember that mental health is health. It touches everything, from your work and relationships to your physical well-being.

According to the substance abuse and mental health services administration, our minds and bodies are deeply connected. When you’re under pressure, your body reacts; and when your physical health struggles, your spirit does too.

This month, let’s prioritize the mind-body connection. Because a healthy mind leads to a healthier you. Take a breath, check in with yourself, and remember: you aren't alone.

Host: Prentiss Pemberton

Guests:



Sarah Switzer, Clinical Director of Behavioral Health Integration at Southcentral Foundation

Brandy Stratman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Providence Alaska Medical Center

Dr. Erin Newins, Clinical Psychologist at Providence Alaska Medical Center

Resources:

