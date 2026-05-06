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The mind-body connection | Line One

By Dr. Monique Andrews
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:35 PM AKDT
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May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to remember that mental health is health. It touches everything, from your work and relationships to your physical well-being.

According to the substance abuse and mental health services administration, our minds and bodies are deeply connected. When you’re under pressure, your body reacts; and when your physical health struggles, your spirit does too.

This month, let’s prioritize the mind-body connection. Because a healthy mind leads to a healthier you. Take a breath, check in with yourself, and remember: you aren't alone.

Host: Prentiss Pemberton

Guests:

  • Sarah Switzer, Clinical Director of Behavioral Health Integration at Southcentral Foundation
  • Brandy Stratman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Providence Alaska Medical Center
  • Dr. Erin Newins, Clinical Psychologist at Providence Alaska Medical Center

Resources:

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Dr. Monique Andrews
Dr. Andrews is Line One: Your Health Connection Host at Alaska Public Media.
See stories by Dr. Monique Andrews
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