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Sexual Assault Awareness Month | Line One

By Prentiss Pemberton
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:51 AM AKDT
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April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Alaska remains among the worst states in the nation for sex offense crimes. Focusing the conversation on awareness, advocacy and prevention, host Prentiss Pemberton speaks with two organizations that have been working for decades in Alaska to provide support and resources to the women, men and children affected by sexual and domestic violence.

Host: Prentiss Pemberton

Guests:

Resources:

The AWAIC 24-hour crisis and support line is 907-272-0100. All STAR services for survivors are free of charge and you can get support with their 24-hour crisis line at 907-276-7273 or call toll-free (statewide) at 800-478-8999. The 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673.

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Prentiss Pemberton
Prentiss Pemberton is a host of LIne One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at <a href="mailto:lineone@alaskapublic.org" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lineone@alaskapublic.org</a>.
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