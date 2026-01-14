Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Resources for processing grief | Line One

By Lori Townsend
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:24 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Nearly 100 Sitkans held hands in Totem Square last year in memory of the Orlando shooting victims. (Katherine Rose/KCAW photo)
Katherine Rose
/
KCAW photo

Everyone experiences the pain of loss of someone they care about at some point in their life. The older we get, the more familiar that loss becomes, but the grief that comes with it can manifest in many different ways and how or if we seek support can make a big difference in how we move forward. On this Line One, Lori Townsend guest hosts a discussion on how to understand and move through grief, with the aim of helping them find a path forward that brings them to a place of peace, acceptance and a future that has joy.

LISTEN:

Resources for processing grief | Line One
line one logo

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Rabbi Abram Goodstein - Rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Anchorage
  • Sevilla I. Love - Licensed Clinical Social Work and psychotherapist practicing telehealth in Alaska
  • Dina Banez - Registered Nurse at Providence Labor and Delivery, Chair of the Providence Bereavement Council

RELATED:

This episode of Line One: Your Health Connection is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Rachel Cassandra and Madilyn Rose.

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
