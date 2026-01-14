Resources for processing grief | Line One

Everyone experiences the pain of loss of someone they care about at some point in their life. The older we get, the more familiar that loss becomes, but the grief that comes with it can manifest in many different ways and how or if we seek support can make a big difference in how we move forward. On this Line One, Lori Townsend guest hosts a discussion on how to understand and move through grief, with the aim of helping them find a path forward that brings them to a place of peace, acceptance and a future that has joy.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Rabbi Abram Goodstein - Rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Anchorage

- Rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom in Anchorage Sevilla I. Love - Licensed Clinical Social Work and psychotherapist practicing telehealth in Alaska

- Licensed Clinical Social Work and psychotherapist practicing telehealth in Alaska Dina Banez - Registered Nurse at Providence Labor and Delivery, Chair of the Providence Bereavement Council

This episode of Line One: Your Health Connection is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Rachel Cassandra and Madilyn Rose.

