What Alaskans need to know about skin care in the north | Line One
If you’ve ever stepped out of the shower in January and felt your skin tighten and itch, you know Alaska skin is different. If you’ve spent a long summer day fishing under bright daylight and thought, “I don’t burn up here,” you might be underestimating your risk.
Your skin is your body’s largest organ. It’s not just cosmetic. It’s a living barrier — part immune system, part thermostat, part shield. And in Alaska, that barrier is under constant stress.
Host: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Guests:
- Dr. Janine Miller, Miller Dermatology Surgical & Laser Center
- Dr. Katinna Rodriguez Baisi, Miller Dermatology Surgical & Laser Center
