For people experiencing addiction or mental illness, taking the first steps toward care can seem impossible. So, it can help to talk to a peer–someone who has been through something similar. Increasingly, Alaska is creating formal positions for peers, who can provide unique forms of support.

Join guest host health reporter Rachel Cassandra as she discusses the topic with peer support specialist Josh Engle and Aaron Surma, who trains Alaskans in peer support.

Peer Support | Line One On this Line One, join guest host Rachel Cassandra for a discussion on peer support. Listen • 56:30

HOST: Rachel Cassandra

Josh Engle , manager and peer support specialist at True North Recovery in Wasilla

Aaron Surma, executive director of NAMI Juneau

NAMI Juneau peer support trainings

Alaska 211, if you want help with substance use or mental illness

