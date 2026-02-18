Peer Support | Line One
For people experiencing addiction or mental illness, taking the first steps toward care can seem impossible. So, it can help to talk to a peer–someone who has been through something similar. Increasingly, Alaska is creating formal positions for peers, who can provide unique forms of support.
Join guest host health reporter Rachel Cassandra as she discusses the topic with peer support specialist Josh Engle and Aaron Surma, who trains Alaskans in peer support.
HOST: Rachel Cassandra
GUESTS:
- Josh Engle, manager and peer support specialist at True North Recovery in Wasilla
- Aaron Surma, executive director of NAMI Juneau
LINKS:
NAMI Juneau peer support trainings
Alaska 211, if you want help with substance use or mental illness