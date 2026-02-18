Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Peer Support | Line One

By Rachel Cassandra
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:33 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
A man in a grey jacket offers a plastic box of cookies to a person out of frame.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Josh Engle, manager and peer support specialist at True North Recovery in Wasilla, gives out cookies as part of homeless outreach efforts in Anchorage.

For people experiencing addiction or mental illness, taking the first steps toward care can seem impossible. So, it can help to talk to a peer–someone who has been through something similar. Increasingly, Alaska is creating formal positions for peers, who can provide unique forms of support.

Join guest host health reporter Rachel Cassandra as she discusses the topic with peer support specialist Josh Engle and Aaron Surma, who trains Alaskans in peer support.

LISTEN:

Peer Support | Line One
On this Line One, join guest host Rachel Cassandra for a discussion on peer support.
line one logo

HOST: Rachel Cassandra

GUESTS:

  • Josh Engle, manager and peer support specialist at True North Recovery in Wasilla
  • Aaron Surma, executive director of NAMI Juneau

LINKS:
NAMI Juneau peer support trainings
Alaska 211, if you want help with substance use or mental illness

Line One
Rachel Cassandra
Rachel Cassandra covers health and wellness for Alaska Public Media. Reach her at rcassandra@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Rachel Cassandra
Latest Episodes