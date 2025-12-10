Preventing pedestrian deaths | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
Pedestrian deaths in Anchorage and around the nation have increased dramatically in recent years. On this Line One, reporter Hannah Flor and her guests look at the factors that make those numbers so high. How does it change the way people move around the city, and what affects does that have on our wellbeing? And, what can be done to decrease the number of people who die every year on urban streets and roadways?
LISTEN:
Preventing pedestrian deaths | Line One
Pedestrian deaths in Anchorage and around the nation have increased dramatically in recent years. On this Line One, reporter Hannah Flor and her guests look at the factors that make those numbers so high.
GUEST HOST: Hannah Flor, Alaska Public Media
GUESTS:
- Graham Downey - Special Assistant to Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance focused on transportation
- Anna Bosin - Central region traffic and safety engineer, Alaska Department of Transportation
- Lindsey Hajduk - Director of community engagement & external affairs, Neighborworks, transportation and pedestrian safety advocate
RELATED:
- Vision Zero Task Force | Alaska Department of Transportation
- Strategic Highway Safety Plan | Alaska Department of Transportation
- Vision Zero | Municipality of Anchorage
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies