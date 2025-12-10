Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Line One

Preventing pedestrian deaths | Line One

By Hannah Flor
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:33 AM AKST
Pedestrian deaths in Anchorage and around the nation have increased dramatically in recent years. On this Line One, reporter Hannah Flor and her guests look at the factors that make those numbers so high. How does it change the way people move around the city, and what affects does that have on our wellbeing? And, what can be done to decrease the number of people who die every year on urban streets and roadways?

LISTEN:

GUEST HOST: Hannah Flor, Alaska Public Media

GUESTS:

  • Graham Downey - Special Assistant to Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance focused on transportation
  • Anna Bosin - Central region traffic and safety engineer, Alaska Department of Transportation
  • Lindsey Hajduk - Director of community engagement & external affairs, Neighborworks, transportation and pedestrian safety advocate

Hannah Flor
Hannah Flor is the Anchorage Communities Reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at <a href="mailto:hflor@alaskapublic.org">hflor@alaskapublic.org</a>.
