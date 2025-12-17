Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Like a Wave we Break | Line One

By Prentiss Pemberton
Published December 17, 2025 at 2:59 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
The cover of Jane Chen's memoir, Like a Wave we Break.
Jane Marie Chen
The cover of Jane Chen's memoir, Like a Wave we Break.

Author, inventor, and entrepreneur Jane Marie Chen has a long list of accomplishments, but when her life’s work fell apart, she went into a tailspin of anxiety, self doubt, and failed relationships. But that failure set her on a quest to heal herself, and confront her childhood trauma. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton speaks with Chen about her journey of self-acceptance detailed in her new memoir, Like a Wave we Break.

LISTEN:

Like a Wave we Break | Line One
On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton speaks with Jane Chen about her journey of self-acceptance detailed in her new memoir, Like a Wave we Break.
line one logo

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Jane Marie Chen - Inventor, speaker and author, Like a Wave we Break

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Prentiss Pemberton
Prentiss Pemberton is a host of LIne One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at <a href="mailto:lineone@alaskapublic.org" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lineone@alaskapublic.org</a>.
See stories by Prentiss Pemberton
Latest Episodes