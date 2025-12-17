Like a Wave we Break | Line One
Author, inventor, and entrepreneur Jane Marie Chen has a long list of accomplishments, but when her life’s work fell apart, she went into a tailspin of anxiety, self doubt, and failed relationships. But that failure set her on a quest to heal herself, and confront her childhood trauma. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton speaks with Chen about her journey of self-acceptance detailed in her new memoir, Like a Wave we Break.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Jane Marie Chen - Inventor, speaker and author, Like a Wave we Break
