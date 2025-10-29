Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Recognizing signs of emotional abuse | Line One

By Prentiss Pemberton
Published October 29, 2025 at 11:50 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
line one logo

When people think of domestic violence, they usually think of physical violence. But there are other forms of abuse that are often subtle and harder to recognize. These mostly non-physical behaviors are used to control, isolate, or frighten. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss how to recognize signs of abuse and the resources and pathways for those who experience it.

LISTEN:

Recognizing signs of emotional abuse | Line One
On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss how to recognize signs of abuse and the resources and pathways for those who experience it.
line one logo

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Randi Breager - Executive Director, Abused Women's Aid in Crisis, Inc., or AWAIC

RESOURCES:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Prentiss Pemberton
Prentiss Pemberton is a host of LIne One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at <a href="mailto:lineone@alaskapublic.org" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lineone@alaskapublic.org</a>.
See stories by Prentiss Pemberton
Latest Episodes