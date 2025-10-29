Recognizing signs of emotional abuse | Line One
When people think of domestic violence, they usually think of physical violence. But there are other forms of abuse that are often subtle and harder to recognize. These mostly non-physical behaviors are used to control, isolate, or frighten. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest discuss how to recognize signs of abuse and the resources and pathways for those who experience it.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Randi Breager - Executive Director, Abused Women's Aid in Crisis, Inc., or AWAIC
RESOURCES:
- AWAIC 24-hour Crisis & Support Line: (907) 272-0100
- Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- Directory of Shelters & Victim Advocates | Alaska Department of Law
- What is Emotional Abuse? | National Domestic Violence Hotline
- Emotional and Psychological Abuse | WomensLaw.org
