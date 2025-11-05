Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

The Intersection of truth, science, faith, and trust | Line One

By Madilyn Rose
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
line one logo

It can be hard to make health decisions with so much contradictory information coming at us every day. What is true? Who can you trust? How do you know what health information is good science and what isn't? On this Line One, guest host Dr. Jay Butler and his guest, Dr. Francis Collins, discuss truth, science, faith, and trust, and the way these concepts intersect.

LISTEN:

The Intersection of truth, science, faith, and trust | Line One
On this Line One, guest host Dr. Jay Butler and his guest, Dr. Francis Collins, discuss truth, science, faith, and trust, and the way these concepts intersect.
line one logo

HOST: Dr. Jay Butler

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Francis Collins - Former Director of the Human Genome Project and the National Institutes of Health

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes