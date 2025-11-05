The Intersection of truth, science, faith, and trust | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
It can be hard to make health decisions with so much contradictory information coming at us every day. What is true? Who can you trust? How do you know what health information is good science and what isn't? On this Line One, guest host Dr. Jay Butler and his guest, Dr. Francis Collins, discuss truth, science, faith, and trust, and the way these concepts intersect.
LISTEN:
The Intersection of truth, science, faith, and trust | Line One
On this Line One, guest host Dr. Jay Butler and his guest, Dr. Francis Collins, discuss truth, science, faith, and trust, and the way these concepts intersect.
HOST: Dr. Jay Butler
GUESTS:
- Dr. Francis Collins - Former Director of the Human Genome Project and the National Institutes of Health
RELATED:
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies