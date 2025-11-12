Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Chronic and complex spine pain | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:10 PM AKST
back pain image
Lower back pain. (This image was uploaded to wikimedia commons by user InjuryMaps under the Creative Commons 4.0 license.)

Living with chronic or complex spine pain can feel overwhelming, but understanding it is the first step toward meaningful relief. On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests explore why spine pain develops, how it’s diagnosed, and what today’s most effective, evidence-based treatments look like. They break down common myths, and share practical strategies to protect your back in everyday life.

Chronic and complex spine pain | Line One
Host Justin Clark and his guests explore explore what the latest science tells us about how spine pain develops, why it can linger and what treatment options—from medical interventions to lifestyle approaches—are showing real promise.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS: Two providers with Advanced Pain Centers of Alaska

  • Sola Olamikan, MD
  • Ivy Weakland, PA-C

Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
