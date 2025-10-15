Loneliness in Alaska | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
Loneliness is defined by absence. It’s the lack of social and emotional connections and relationships with friends and loved ones. In Alaska, the harsh terrain, difficult travel, and long, dark and cold winter months can all come together to make people feel incredibly isolated. On this Line One, guest host, Dr. Monique Andrews and her guests discuss how to stave off loneliness and build relationships.
LISTEN:
Loneliness in Alaska | Line One
On this Line One, guest host, Dr. Monique Andrews and her guests discuss how to stave off loneliness and build relationships.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Xiomara Owens - Director of behavioral health aid training, ANTHC
- Leah Van Kirk - Healthcare policy advisor, Alaska Department of Health
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies