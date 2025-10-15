Loneliness is defined by absence. It’s the lack of social and emotional connections and relationships with friends and loved ones. In Alaska, the harsh terrain, difficult travel, and long, dark and cold winter months can all come together to make people feel incredibly isolated. On this Line One, guest host, Dr. Monique Andrews and her guests discuss how to stave off loneliness and build relationships.

LISTEN:

Loneliness in Alaska | Line One On this Line One, guest host, Dr. Monique Andrews and her guests discuss how to stave off loneliness and build relationships. Listen • 55:41

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:



Dr. Xiomara Owens - Director of behavioral health aid training, ANTHC

- Director of behavioral health aid training, ANTHC Leah Van Kirk - Healthcare policy advisor, Alaska Department of Health



Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

