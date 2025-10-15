Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Loneliness in Alaska | Line One

By Madilyn Rose,
Rachel Cassandra
Published October 15, 2025 at 2:53 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two women take a winter hike in Anchorage, Alaska.
Joey Mendolia
/
Alaska Public Media
Two women take a winter hike in Anchorage, Alaska.

Loneliness is defined by absence. It’s the lack of social and emotional connections and relationships with friends and loved ones. In Alaska, the harsh terrain, difficult travel, and long, dark and cold winter months can all come together to make people feel incredibly isolated. On this Line One, guest host, Dr. Monique Andrews and her guests discuss how to stave off loneliness and build relationships.

LISTEN:

Loneliness in Alaska | Line One
On this Line One, guest host, Dr. Monique Andrews and her guests discuss how to stave off loneliness and build relationships.
line one logo

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Xiomara Owens - Director of behavioral health aid training, ANTHC
  • Leah Van Kirk - Healthcare policy advisor, Alaska Department of Health

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Rachel Cassandra
Rachel Cassandra covers health and wellness for Alaska Public Media. Reach her at rcassandra@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Rachel Cassandra
Latest Episodes