Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Early supports for dyslexia and other learning disabilities | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A bookcase filled with books and a calendar
Tyler Thompson
/
KDLG
A shelf full of books for the borrowing or taking at the Dillingham free shop in November 2021.

One in five children has a language-based learning disability, most commonly dyslexia. And when these disabilities go unrecognized, it can have long-term impacts on a child’s education and the way they feel about learning. They require a multidisciplinary approach. Early, specialized support can make a world of difference. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests explore how targeted, multi-sensory interventions can help rewire the brain and support lasting learning.

LISTEN:

Early supports for dyslexia and other learning disabilities | Line One
One in five children has a language-based learning disability, most commonly dyslexia. Early, specialized support can help young learners succeed for years to come.
line one logo

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Heather Walton - Owner & Founder, Reading Write Alaska
  • Ashly Beckes - Director of Operations, Reading Write Alaska

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Latest Episodes