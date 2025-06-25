Early supports for dyslexia and other learning disabilities | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
One in five children has a language-based learning disability, most commonly dyslexia. And when these disabilities go unrecognized, it can have long-term impacts on a child’s education and the way they feel about learning. They require a multidisciplinary approach. Early, specialized support can make a world of difference. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests explore how targeted, multi-sensory interventions can help rewire the brain and support lasting learning.
LISTEN:
Early supports for dyslexia and other learning disabilities | Line One
One in five children has a language-based learning disability, most commonly dyslexia. Early, specialized support can help young learners succeed for years to come.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Heather Walton - Owner & Founder, Reading Write Alaska
- Ashly Beckes - Director of Operations, Reading Write Alaska
RELATED:
- Reading Write Alaska
- A Family Guide to Building Language Comprehension Through Reading Aloud | International Dyslexia Association
- Early Learning Programs | Alaska Department of Education & Early Development
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies