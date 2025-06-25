One in five children has a language-based learning disability, most commonly dyslexia. And when these disabilities go unrecognized, it can have long-term impacts on a child’s education and the way they feel about learning. They require a multidisciplinary approach. Early, specialized support can make a world of difference. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests explore how targeted, multi-sensory interventions can help rewire the brain and support lasting learning.

LISTEN:

Early supports for dyslexia and other learning disabilities | Line One One in five children has a language-based learning disability, most commonly dyslexia. Early, specialized support can help young learners succeed for years to come. Listen • 54:58

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:



Heather Walton - Owner & Founder, Reading Write Alaska

Owner & Founder, Reading Write Alaska Ashly Beckes - Director of Operations, Reading Write Alaska

