Wildfire smoke and health | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKDT
a wildfire
Christopher Carr
/
Alaska Fire Service
Smoke from a lightning-induced wildfire near Minto in 2023.

Every summer in Alaska there is the threat of wildfires throughout the state. This year Mount Spur is also threatening to send volcanic ash into the air. Exposure to wildfire smoke is linked to respiratory problems, heart disease, and even premature death. Wildfire smoke and ash can greatly affect air quality and have health implications especially for those with asthma and lung conditions.

Join host Dr. Clark to explore the health effects and epidemiology of wildfire smoke, examining how it affects communities and what measures can help protect us.

LISTEN:

Wildfire smoke and health | Line One
On this Line One, join Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion of wildfire smoke and volcanic ash.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr Micah Hahn - Environmental epidemiologist
  • Dr Jon Grace - Pulmonologist

