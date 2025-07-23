Rewiring pain with scrambler therapy | Line One
Chronic neuropathic pain, often described as burning, shooting, or unrelenting, affects nearly 10% of Americans and can be tough to treat without drugs or surgery. A relatively new FDA-approved process called scrambler therapy retrains how the brain processes pain in a non-invasive way. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss scrambler therapy and the changing field of how we manage pain.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Molly Reque, PA-C - Owner, Energy Inspired Wellness in Eagle River
- Energy Inspired Wellness website
- Scrambler Therapy May Offer Lasting Relief for Chronic Pain | John Hopkins Medicine
- Scrambler therapy | Cleveland Clinic
- Scrambler Therapy for the management of chronic pain | NIH
