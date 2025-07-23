Rewiring pain with scrambler therapy | Line One

Chronic neuropathic pain, often described as burning, shooting, or unrelenting, affects nearly 10% of Americans and can be tough to treat without drugs or surgery. A relatively new FDA-approved process called scrambler therapy retrains how the brain processes pain in a non-invasive way. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss scrambler therapy and the changing field of how we manage pain.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

Molly Reque, PA-C - Owner, Energy Inspired Wellness in Eagle River

