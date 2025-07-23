Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Rewiring pain with scrambler therapy | Line One

By Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Published July 23, 2025 at 2:39 PM AKDT
Chronic neuropathic pain, often described as burning, shooting, or unrelenting, affects nearly 10% of Americans and can be tough to treat without drugs or surgery. A relatively new FDA-approved process called scrambler therapy retrains how the brain processes pain in a non-invasive way. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss scrambler therapy and the changing field of how we manage pain.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Molly Reque, PA-C - Owner, Energy Inspired Wellness in Eagle River

Dr. Jillian Woodruff
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, also known as Dr. Jill, is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has the distinction of being able to converse with patients in 4 languages: English, Spanish, American Sign Language and conversational Mandarin Chinese.
