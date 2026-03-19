Falconry in the Last Frontier | Hometown, Alaska

Falconry is where tradition and modern skill ‘take flight’, and falconers prove that mastering it is never just ‘winging it’. Falconry is the ancient art of hunting in partnership with a trained bird of prey, and it has been practiced by humans for thousands of years. In Alaska, falconry takes on a unique character, shaped by the state’s vast landscapes, wildlife and strong hunting traditions. From tundra to forest, Alaska provides an ideal environment for birds like falcons and hawks to thrive and hunt. Today, falconry in Alaska is both a living tradition and a tool for conservation, education, and deep connection to the natural world.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Ron Clarke, founding member of the Alaska Falconers Association

LINKS:

Alaska Falconers Association

AFA Facebook

