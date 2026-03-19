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Hometown, Alaska

Falconry in the Last Frontier | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:41 PM AKDT
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Alaska Falconers-Courtesy of Ron Clarke
Courtesy of Ron Clarke
Falconers pose with their birds.

Falconry is where tradition and modern skill ‘take flight’, and falconers prove that mastering it is never just ‘winging it’. Falconry is the ancient art of hunting in partnership with a trained bird of prey, and it has been practiced by humans for thousands of years. In Alaska, falconry takes on a unique character, shaped by the state’s vast landscapes, wildlife and strong hunting traditions. From tundra to forest, Alaska provides an ideal environment for birds like falcons and hawks to thrive and hunt. Today, falconry in Alaska is both a living tradition and a tool for conservation, education, and deep connection to the natural world.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Ron Clarke, founding member of the Alaska Falconers Association

LINKS:
Alaska Falconers Association
AFA Facebook

Hometown, Alaska
Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
See stories by Kim Sherry
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