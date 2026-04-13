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Hometown, Alaska

Sauna culture in Alaska | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published April 13, 2026 at 3:04 PM AKDT
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I'm in the sauna (2005). "Ion Chibzii"-WikiCommons
Wikimedia Commons

For generations, people around the world have turned to heat and steam for healing, connection, and ritual—most famously in places like Finland, where sauna is a way of life. But long before modern wellness trends, Indigenous communities here in Alaska practiced their own forms of “steaming,” using traditional sweat lodges as part of physical, spiritual, and communal well-being.

Today, we’re seeing a powerful revival of sauna culture, blending ancient traditions with contemporary health and lifestyle trends. From wood-fired saunas to cold plunges in icy waters, the hot–cold ritual is gaining new attention across the state and beyond.

In this conversation, we explore the deep history, cultural roots and modern resurgence of sauna—and what it means to Alaskans today.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Kali Bennet, owner, The Waterworks

Hometown, Alaska
Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
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