Sauna culture in Alaska | Hometown, Alaska

For generations, people around the world have turned to heat and steam for healing, connection, and ritual—most famously in places like Finland, where sauna is a way of life. But long before modern wellness trends, Indigenous communities here in Alaska practiced their own forms of “steaming,” using traditional sweat lodges as part of physical, spiritual, and communal well-being.

Today, we’re seeing a powerful revival of sauna culture, blending ancient traditions with contemporary health and lifestyle trends. From wood-fired saunas to cold plunges in icy waters, the hot–cold ritual is gaining new attention across the state and beyond.

In this conversation, we explore the deep history, cultural roots and modern resurgence of sauna—and what it means to Alaskans today.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Kali Bennet, owner, The Waterworks