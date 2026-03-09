Hidden histories and strange stories from AK | Hometown, Alaska

On this episode, we uncover some of the wildest and oddest stories Alaska has to offer. The idea for this show was inspired by an article titled "When Walt Disney Came to Fairbanks." It uncovers the not-so-well-known trip that Walt Disney took well before Alaska was a state, and before Disneyland was built. The story is full of intrigue, including a secret mural that was painted by Walt himself, an unsolved murder, and an early Disney movie filmed in Alaska. Later on the program we will have more Alaskan oddities from local historian David Reamer.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

James Bartlett, historian, journalist, author of "The Alaskan Blonde"

David Reamer, local historian