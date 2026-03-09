Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

Hidden histories and strange stories from AK | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode, we uncover some of the wildest and oddest stories Alaska has to offer. The idea for this show was inspired by an article titled "When Walt Disney Came to Fairbanks." It uncovers the not-so-well-known trip that Walt Disney took well before Alaska was a state, and before Disneyland was built. The story is full of intrigue, including a secret mural that was painted by Walt himself, an unsolved murder, and an early Disney movie filmed in Alaska. Later on the program we will have more Alaskan oddities from local historian David Reamer.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
James Bartlett, historian, journalist, author of "The Alaskan Blonde"
David Reamer, local historian

Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
