The Anchorage Curling Club | Hometown, Alaska

On this episode, we sweep you into the surprisingly cool world of curling—where things heat up on the ice. Curling might look like a simple game of sliding stones across ice, but it’s a sport rich in history, strategy, and surprising science.

Originating centuries ago in Scotland, curling has grown into a global sport and a fan favorite at the Winter Olympics. Here in Anchorage, a dedicated community of curlers and volunteers keeps that tradition alive, welcoming newcomers and seasoned players alike.

We explore how the game works, the fascinating physics behind that signature “curl” and the local stories that make curling in Alaska so unique.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:

Abby Elbow, Anchorage Curling Club president

Kathryn Dueber, former president and board member of Anchorage Curling Club

John Seigle, former president and board member of Anchorage Curling Club