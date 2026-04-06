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Hometown, Alaska

The Anchorage Curling Club | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:44 PM AKDT
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"Hometown, Alaska" host, Kim Sherry (right) gets a lesson from members of the Anchorage Curling Club.
Ammon Swenson
/
Alaska Public Media
"Hometown, Alaska" host, Kim Sherry (right) gets a lesson from members of the Anchorage Curling Club.

On this episode, we sweep you into the surprisingly cool world of curling—where things heat up on the ice. Curling might look like a simple game of sliding stones across ice, but it’s a sport rich in history, strategy, and surprising science.

Originating centuries ago in Scotland, curling has grown into a global sport and a fan favorite at the Winter Olympics. Here in Anchorage, a dedicated community of curlers and volunteers keeps that tradition alive, welcoming newcomers and seasoned players alike.

We explore how the game works, the fascinating physics behind that signature “curl” and the local stories that make curling in Alaska so unique.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:
Abby Elbow, Anchorage Curling Club president
Kathryn Dueber, former president and board member of Anchorage Curling Club
John Seigle, former president and board member of Anchorage Curling Club

Hometown, Alaska
Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
See stories by Kim Sherry
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