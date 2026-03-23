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Celebrating Alaska women with the Anchorage ATHENA Society | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:12 PM AKDT
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Anchorage ATHENA Society 2026 inductees pose for photos at the organization's annual award ceremony on Monday, March 16 at the Hotel Captain Cook. Top Left to Right: Michele Parkhurst, Gretchen Wieman-Fauske, Dr Anne Zink, Katherine Jernstrom, Alexandra McKay. Bottom Left to Right: Lori Townsend, Dana Fabe, Jessica Carey Graham, Kikkan Randall, Suzanne Fleek Green, Catkin Kilcher-Burton. Not Pictured: Evelyn Abello
Anchorage ATHENA Society
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Anchorage ATHENA Society 2026 inductees pose for photos at the organization's annual award ceremony on Monday, March 16 at the Hotel Captain Cook. Top Left to Right: Michele Parkhurst, Gretchen Wieman-Fauske, Dr Anne Zink, Katherine Jernstrom, Alexandra McKay. Bottom Left to Right: Lori Townsend, Dana Fabe, Jessica Carey Graham, Kikkan Randall, Suzanne Fleek Green, Catkin Kilcher-Burton. Not Pictured: Evelyn Abello

On this episode we celebrate Women’s History Month by showcasing some Alaska women who were honored at the 2026 ATHENA Awards. The awards are given to only a select few women that have shown professional excellence, commitment to community and leadership potential. We hear from the founder of the Anchorage chapter of the ATHENA Society, Eleanor Andrews and this year's leadership award winner, Dr. Anne Zink. We also get to know two more ATHENA Society inductees from this year.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Eleanor Andrews, Founder of the Anchorage ATHENA Society
Dr. Anne Zink, 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award Winner, former Chief Medical Officer for Alaska

LINKS:
Anchorage ATHENA Society website
Facebook

*Dr. Zink is an occasional host of Alaska Public Media's Line One: Your Health Connection

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
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