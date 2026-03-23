Celebrating Alaska women with the Anchorage ATHENA Society | Hometown, Alaska

On this episode we celebrate Women’s History Month by showcasing some Alaska women who were honored at the 2026 ATHENA Awards. The awards are given to only a select few women that have shown professional excellence, commitment to community and leadership potential. We hear from the founder of the Anchorage chapter of the ATHENA Society, Eleanor Andrews and this year's leadership award winner, Dr. Anne Zink. We also get to know two more ATHENA Society inductees from this year.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Eleanor Andrews, Founder of the Anchorage ATHENA Society

Dr. Anne Zink, 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award Winner, former Chief Medical Officer for Alaska

LINKS:

Anchorage ATHENA Society website

Facebook

*Dr. Zink is an occasional host of Alaska Public Media's Line One: Your Health Connection