Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 10, 2026 at 5:57 PM AKDT
Congressman Nick Begich addresses the Alaska Legislature at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on March 10, 2026.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska Congressman Nick Begich urges state lawmakers to encourage resource development, and a billionaire shakes up this year's Iditarod race and not everyone is happy.

Plus, moose meatballs and mountain goat stew teach one group of Juneau students a bigger lesson.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Tim Ellis is Delta Junction
Clarise Larsen, Alix Soliman and Jamie Diep in Juneau
and Angela Denning and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
