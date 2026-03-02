Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 2, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:53 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Sen. Dan Sullivan addresses the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 18, 2026.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Sen. Dan Sullivan addresses the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 18, 2026.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports U.S. military action in Iran, and lawmakers question the state's decision to turn over voter data to the federal Department of Justice.

Plus, what's it like to carve an 8-foot hunk of snow into a beautiful sculpture for Fur Rondy?

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
Latest Episodes