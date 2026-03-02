Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports U.S. military action in Iran, and lawmakers question the state's decision to turn over voter data to the federal Department of Justice.

Plus, what's it like to carve an 8-foot hunk of snow into a beautiful sculpture for Fur Rondy?

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Evan Erickson in Bethel

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.