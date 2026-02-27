Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 27, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 27, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKST
the Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska State Capitol (Riley Board/KDLL)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A Soldotna man reckons with his family's deportation, and the Alaska House passes a ban on AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

Plus, an unlikely trio becomes a crowd favorite at this year's Iron Dog snowmachine race.

Reports tonight from:

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
and Quinn White in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
