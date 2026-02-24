Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 24, 2026 at 6:05 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Denise Koch, the city’s director of Engineering and Public Works, describes the long-term “lake-tap” solution for glacial outburst flooding at a Juneau Assembly committee meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, 2026.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
Denise Koch, the city’s director of Engineering and Public Works, describes the long-term “lake-tap” solution for glacial outburst flooding at a Juneau Assembly committee meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The state Senate moves forward a new version of the governor's tax bill, and the Army Corps of Engineers backs out of tapping a lake as a solution for Juneau's glacial outburst floods.

Plus, a veteran team wins this year's Iron Dog snowmachine race.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Simon Lopez in Homer
and Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
Latest Episodes