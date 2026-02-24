Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The state Senate moves forward a new version of the governor's tax bill, and the Army Corps of Engineers backs out of tapping a lake as a solution for Juneau's glacial outburst floods.

Plus, a veteran team wins this year's Iron Dog snowmachine race.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Simon Lopez in Homer

and Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.