Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
The state Senate moves forward a new version of the governor's tax bill, and the Army Corps of Engineers backs out of tapping a lake as a solution for Juneau's glacial outburst floods.
Plus, a veteran team wins this year's Iron Dog snowmachine race.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Simon Lopez in Homer
and Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.