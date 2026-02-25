Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers get an assessment of the Permanent Fund's performance, and with pedestrian deaths on the rise in Anchorage, officials say there are many factors at play, but vehicle speed stands out.

Plus, a basketball tournament brings together teams displaced by Typhoon Halong.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

and Samantha Watson in Eek.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.