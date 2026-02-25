Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKST
a sign says "Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation"
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers get an assessment of the Permanent Fund's performance, and with pedestrian deaths on the rise in Anchorage, officials say there are many factors at play, but vehicle speed stands out.

Plus, a basketball tournament brings together teams displaced by Typhoon Halong.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
and Samantha Watson in Eek.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
