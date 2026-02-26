Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
The Board of Fisheries approves restrictions to allow more chum salmon to reach the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, and Alaska businesses express relief at the Supreme Court tariff ruling, but they don't expect refunds.
Plus, Fairbanks shivers through its chilliest winter in more than a half-century.
Reports tonight from:
Theo Greenly in Portland
Rachel Cassandra, Ava White and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.