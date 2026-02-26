Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 26, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 26, 2026 at 5:45 PM AKST
A woman pouring tea into a mug.
Matt Faubion
/
AKPM
Liz Eldridge has owned The Spice and Tea Exchange in South Anchorage for almost a decade. She's been preparing for tariffs for months by stocking up on vulnerable teas.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The Board of Fisheries approves restrictions to allow more chum salmon to reach the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, and Alaska businesses express relief at the Supreme Court tariff ruling, but they don't expect refunds.

Plus, Fairbanks shivers through its chilliest winter in more than a half-century.

Reports tonight from:

Theo Greenly in Portland
Rachel Cassandra, Ava White and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes