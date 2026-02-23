Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 23, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
The Alaska House approves a fast-tracked spending bill to cover higher-than-expected state costs, and state officials applaud an offer from the federal government to manage more than two million acres of land.
Plus, a new documentary examines the impact of the pandemic on the community of Skagway.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway
and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.