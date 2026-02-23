Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 23, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
The Alaska State Capitol seen on the first day of the second session of the 34th Alaska State Legislature on Jan. 20, 2025
Corinne Smith
/
Alaska Beacon
The Alaska State Capitol seen on the first day of the second session of the 34th Alaska State Legislature on Jan. 20, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska House approves a fast-tracked spending bill to cover higher-than-expected state costs, and state officials applaud an offer from the federal government to manage more than two million acres of land.

Plus, a new documentary examines the impact of the pandemic on the community of Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway
and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
Latest Episodes