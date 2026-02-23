Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska House approves a fast-tracked spending bill to cover higher-than-expected state costs, and state officials applaud an offer from the federal government to manage more than two million acres of land.

Plus, a new documentary examines the impact of the pandemic on the community of Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway

and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.