Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 20, 2026
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
The Alaska Federation of Natives urges lawmakers to fix the state's dual fish and wildlife management system, and Ketchikan expands support services for people newly released from prison.
Plus, Josi Shelley is this year's Yukon Quest champion.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Samantha Watson in Bethel
and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.