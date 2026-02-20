Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 20, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:06 PM AKST
Salmon drying in Quinhagak, Alaska, in July 2023.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Federation of Natives urges lawmakers to fix the state's dual fish and wildlife management system, and Ketchikan expands support services for people newly released from prison.

Plus, Josi Shelley is this year's Yukon Quest champion.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Samantha Watson in Bethel
and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
