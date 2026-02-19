Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 19, 2026
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska food producers ask lawmakers to keep state funding for a program that boosts locally grown food, and President Trump's tariffs leave a bad taste with local coffee drinkers.
Plus, making the most out of winter in Alaska, by biking to work every day.
Reports tonight from:
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Evan Erickson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.