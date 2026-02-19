Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 19, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKST
Baristas make coffee at the Midtown SteamDot on Feb. 19, 2026. At times, the company had to pay the tariff up front, long before the coffee arrived.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska food producers ask lawmakers to keep state funding for a program that boosts locally grown food, and President Trump's tariffs leave a bad taste with local coffee drinkers.

Plus, making the most out of winter in Alaska, by biking to work every day.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
