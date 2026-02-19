Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska food producers ask lawmakers to keep state funding for a program that boosts locally grown food, and President Trump's tariffs leave a bad taste with local coffee drinkers.

Plus, making the most out of winter in Alaska, by biking to work every day.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.