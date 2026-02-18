Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The first round of fundraising reports in this year's race for governor is out, and Anchorage's Gus Schumacher wins Olympic silver in the cross country team sprint.

Plus, a Mat-Su trapper reflects on lessons learned from the craft.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Nat Herz in Italy

and Angela Denning in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.