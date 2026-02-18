Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 18, 2026 at 5:50 PM AKST
Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher won silver medals on Feb. 18 at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The first round of fundraising reports in this year's race for governor is out, and Anchorage's Gus Schumacher wins Olympic silver in the cross country team sprint.

Plus, a Mat-Su trapper reflects on lessons learned from the craft.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Nat Herz in Italy
and Angela Denning in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
