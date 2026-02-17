Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:48 PM AKST
Two cruise ships docked in the foreground of a copper blue body of water, with snow-capped mountains on the opposite shore.
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
Cruise ships dock in Skagway during the 2025 summer season.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

One state lawmaker looks to curb pollution from cruise ship exhaust, and a 17th candidate joins the race to be Alaska's next governor.

Plus, a look ahead at one of the best chances for an Olympic medal from an Alaska athlete.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
and Nat Herz in Italy.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
