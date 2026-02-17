Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
One state lawmaker looks to curb pollution from cruise ship exhaust, and a 17th candidate joins the race to be Alaska's next governor.
Plus, a look ahead at one of the best chances for an Olympic medal from an Alaska athlete.
Reports tonight from:
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
and Nat Herz in Italy.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.