Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 16, 2026

By Wesley Early
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:42 PM AKST
Yukon Quest frontrunner Josi Shelley and her team charge up a hill to the checkpoint at the Rampart School on Feb. 13, 2026.
Shelby Herbert
/
KUAC
Yukon Quest frontrunner Josi Shelley and her team charge up a hill to the checkpoint at the Rampart School on Feb. 13, 2026.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State legislators hope proposed corporate income tax changes can add tens of millions to the state's budget. Also, lawmakers grill Mt. Edgecumbe boarding school officials over student welfare and declining enrollment. And, Yukon Quest leader Josi Shelley says she's mushing hard the last leg of the race.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Shelby Herbert in Rampart

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
