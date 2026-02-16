Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 16, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State legislators hope proposed corporate income tax changes can add tens of millions to the state's budget. Also, lawmakers grill Mt. Edgecumbe boarding school officials over student welfare and declining enrollment. And, Yukon Quest leader Josi Shelley says she's mushing hard the last leg of the race.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Shelby Herbert in Rampart

