Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 16, 2026
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
State legislators hope proposed corporate income tax changes can add tens of millions to the state's budget. Also, lawmakers grill Mt. Edgecumbe boarding school officials over student welfare and declining enrollment. And, Yukon Quest leader Josi Shelley says she's mushing hard the last leg of the race.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Shelby Herbert in Rampart
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.