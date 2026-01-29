Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 29, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:59 PM AKST
a portrait of a woman in a meeting room
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, sits in the House chamber at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Feb. 14, 2024.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The state's House ethics committee launches an investigation into a Homer Republican, and new research says climate change is making destructive landslides more common in Southeast. Plus, Anchorage's cross country skiing community has tips for first-timers.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
and Ava White and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
