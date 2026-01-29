Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 29, 2026
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
The state's House ethics committee launches an investigation into a Homer Republican, and new research says climate change is making destructive landslides more common in Southeast. Plus, Anchorage's cross country skiing community has tips for first-timers.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
and Ava White and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.