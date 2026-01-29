Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The state's House ethics committee launches an investigation into a Homer Republican, and new research says climate change is making destructive landslides more common in Southeast. Plus, Anchorage's cross country skiing community has tips for first-timers.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

and Ava White and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.