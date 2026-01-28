Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:59 PM AKST
Doyon Rig 26 after it toppled over on Jan. 23, 2026.
Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

A massive oil rig accident isn't stopping ConocoPhillips' plans for North Slope drilling this winter, and one-time tax to help fund Anchorage's school district will head to local voters. Plus, one Anchorage Olympian reflects on a second chance at his childhood dream.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau,
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,
Davis Hovey in Kodiak,
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway,
Samantha Watson in Bethel,
Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk.
